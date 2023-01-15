Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
Are you reading this issue with a delicious cup of hot chocolate? It's not often we here can sip this cold-weather drink. Hot chocolate, I've learned, is culturally varied. Italian is thick and rich, Mexican can be spicy.
Whatever you prefer, sit back and enjoy! But don't spill.
Brenda Rees, Editor
HIGHLAND PARK
Sewing theater magic
It’s opening night. Tension and excitement fill the air inside the Highland Park Ebell Club, where the Pacific Opera Project is presenting the U.S. premiere of Vivaldi’s Ercole su'l Testmonde, a baroque Italian opera involving Hercules and a group of Amazonian women. Stage hands move quickly around the tiered boxed seats; in the adjoining room, tables are set for an after-show party.
Off to one side, in two small rooms, costumer Maggie Green carefully checks the clothing racks holding a sensual mix of textures; smooth breastplates, flowing robes, Roman-style helmets, and Hercules’ furry lion skin cloak. She holds up a leather-like bustier with a brocade top. “We wanted the Amazons to have a feel of Wonder Woman,” she says.
A resident of La Canada, Green has been a costumer extraordinaire for the opera company since the company's 2012 inaugural version of Sweeney Todd. She has costumed almost every show since; counting double bills and revivals, Green has costumed 42 operas and created more than 1,500 outfits.
Compared to other productions, tonight’s mythological-based show is straightforward. “Everyone keeps their costume on for the entire show, so there are no costume changes,” says Green with a slight sigh of relief. One of the biggest shows was the double bill of Gianni Schicci & L’enfant et les Sortilèges when she – and two additional helpers – assisted with backstage changes for 84 costumed characters.
“I came late to this; you could call it a midlife crisis,” describes Green about embarking on a new career in her late 40s. But costuming was always a love; she designed costumes for family and friends since she was a teenager.
Green received her certificate in costume design from the Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy. Making the rounds in local productions, she met Josh Shaw. When Shaw launched the opera company in 2012, he asked Green to join his ragtag team of wide-eyed opera lovers who wanted to make the art form more accessible.
Green helped establish the company's style with scrupulously imaginative and quirky wardrobes. She’s been asked to create day-glo anime-inspired school girls, Scottish royalty, Klingons, anatomically correct satyrs, mermaids, video game characters, and a singing teapot.
“I wasn’t an opera fan growing up; I learn about each show as we do them,” admits Green. Her favorite so far is Ariadne aid Naxos because it was set in 1913 with costumes both classical and vaudevillian.
Even with a tiny budget, Green finds a way to produce costumes rich in color, details, and history. Volunteers help, but most of the time, it’s just her needle and thread doing the work.
“The best part of my job is seeing the look when an actor puts on the costume for the very first time,” she says with a big smile and a long sigh. “That is IT. That moment they become the character.”
ANGELINO HEIGHTS
Bookseller hits the road in a Japanese micro van
It’s just a five-foot by 10-foot micro-van, a kind rarely seen outside of Japan. Autoweek said it can barely fit a typical American driver.
But if you see it sometime near the dog park at the Silver Lake Reservoir, it comfortably hauls not only five-foot, 10-inch-tall Colter Freeman but also hundreds of books, which he carts around town for browsing, delivery, and sale.
This is Small Print Books, a pop-up bookstore on wheels that appears at flea markets, print fairs, L.A. State Historic Park, Plant Material Nursery in Silver Lake, Woon Kitchen in Rampart Village — all over. Freeman, who lives in Angelino Heights, also offers online shipping through his website.
And like so many other business models, it started during the pandemic.
“I work in media, music videos, and commercials,” said Freeman, whose IMDB credits include crew work with the movies “Inception,” “Thor,” and “The Avengers.” “But when the pandemic really kicked off and we locked ourselves up, things froze for me. After staring at my feet for a while, and killing numerous sourdough starters, I really started to get bored. What did I even care about anymore? What brought me joy?”
When the Arclight Cinema in Hollywood closed — somehow, that was the tipping point.
Freeman had long thought about some kind of highly curated retail project — a bookstore, maybe? A record shop? So he imported the mini-vehicle from Japan and -- with the help of Jeff Vanderlinden, a carpenter at the Magic Castle -- had it outfitted with slide-out shelving, stretching the five-foot van to 15 feet of bookstore.
The books are mostly non-fiction, as well as children’s literature, a few novels, some historical memoirs, Buddhist writings, and Islamic poetry. How does he select these offerings?
“I don’t really know the answer; it’s just me,” Freeman said. “It’s stuff I have read, am reading, want to read, or have been suggested.”
As for his tiny fuel-efficient van loaded down with books, though, ”If you’ve been behind me in traffic,” he said, “my apologies.”
LOS FELIZ
Reexamining Los Angeles
“You see how things have changed and remember what they were like when you first experienced them,” is how Los Feliz author Teena Apeles describes researching places and people newly published book, “52 Things to do in Los Angeles.”
Apeles grew up in East Hollywood with four generations of her Filipino family. Her guide book adds personal history into familiar places like the Echo Park Lake pedal (now swan) boats as well as her first time visiting El Mercadito in Boyle Heights.
Apeles involved her daughter in an adventure she did 13 years ago: a Jepney Tour of Historic Filipino Town (HiFi). “It was fun to see it through new eyes,” she relates.
EASTSIDE HILLSIDES
What to do with leftover sandbags
Did you take advantage of the free sandbags from your local fire department? So ... when the rainy season is over, what are you going to do with those heavy things?
Whatever you do, don’t toss them into the green bin. “We suggest reusing them,” says Heather Johnson of LA Sanitation & Environment. “But if that’s not possible, put them in the black bin.”
Some “How To” blogs offer tips on using extra sand: create textured paint for crafts, design a Zen garden, keep in handy for cleaning up oil and grease spills. Of course, there’s always the good ol’ fashion sand box.
Tell us what you have done with extra sand.
-- By Brenda Rees
That's It For This Sunday
As a kid, a good rain meant heading outdoors with saved popsicle sticks to hold "boat" races in the rushing gutter while our moms hollered at us to "put on a rain coat!!"
Today in Southern California, these rains have been a sigh of relief. An exhale after so much drought worries and images of empty lakes and dry creek beds.
The experts warn us that the drought isn't over. But as droplets bang on my metal chairs and cascade rivulets down my windows, I'm going to be outside doing a happy dance. Without a rain coat.
