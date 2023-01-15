Hello, Sunday!

Costumer Maggie Green Holds up a costume from a rack 600

Costumer Maggie Green holds up a costume that was inspired by "Wonder Woman"
Several costumes worn during Pacific Opera Project performances

Maggie Green established the Pacific Opera Project's style with scrupulously imaginative and  quirky wardrobes.
Costumer Maggie Green inspects Hercules' lion skin cloak 600

Costumer Maggie Green inspects Hercules' lion skin cloak that will be used in an evening's performance.
Colter Freeman and his traveling pop-up bookstore 600
Aerial of few of front of a home at 2334 Vestal Ave 600
Author Teena Apeles and her latest book 600

Los Feliz author Teena Apeles
Stack of sandbags

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

