This information applies to residents of East Los Angeles
Next time you order food for carry-out, your meal containers may look different.
As of Monday, all containers, cups, plates and cutlery that food establishments in East L.A. and other unincorporated communities use must be recyclable or compostable, according to the executive office of the Board of Supervisors.
In April 2022, the supervisors approved a measure designed to reduce the blight caused by plastics, ease the pressure on landfills and reduce the public’s dependence on fossil fuels.
Under the ordinance:
Full-service restaurants must use reusable tableware for dine-in customers
Food trucks have a maximum of 18 months from May 1 to comply with the ordinance
Street vendors are exempt
Restaurants can apply for waivers if owners prove that the ordinance would cause extreme financial hardship or prevent safe food service.
For the first year, the county will provide educational information when complaints are filed and work with businesses to comply.
Businesses that fail to comply can be fined up to $100 a day for a maximum of $1,000 a year, the statement said.
Monica Rodriguez is a freelance writer. She has more than two decades of experience in daily journalism working for news publications in Pennsylvania and California. She is a product of Boyle Heights and continues to call the community home.
