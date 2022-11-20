Hello, Sunday!

Pet Pantry Volunteers stand near stack of bagged pet food 600

Pet Pantry volunteers, Tigerlily Rosen (left) and Andy Corrigan (right) get ready to distribute pet food.
A collage of photos showing volunteers at animal shelter pet pantry

Pet pantry volunteers
White Art Deco-style building with tower in the middle in Glassell Park 600

A former trade school and vinyl record pressing plant at 2121 San Fernando Road is now home to a lighting and furniture studio.
Fence and tree in front of home 5325 Buchanan Street
Junko with a billboard in the background featuring her artwork 600

"I can't believe how lucky I am," says Los Feliz artist Junko about not just winning the contest but having her artwork displayed on a billboard in East Los Angeles.
CATIO 3 - an enclosed outdoor cat patio with Mr. Cheese 600

Mr. Cheese - who has more than 11K followers on Instagram -- enjoys a quiet moment in a Glassell Park catio.

For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.

We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help

That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.

Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

