The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts.
“There’s no evidence out there that when a mountain lion attacks a pet, there’s an elevated risk to humans,” said Jeff Sikich of the National Park Service.
Sikich was one of a dozen wildlife experts to appear in a Monday night webinar, “Coexisting With Cougars.” The program was organized by the Cougar Conservancy and the National Wildlife Federation after Griffith Park’s celebrity puma, known as P-22, is believed to have killed a leashed chihuahua mix on an evening walk on Nov. 9, KTLA reported. The dogwalker was unharmed.
The approximately 12-year-old cougar has also made at least a couple of appearances earlier this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Attacks on pets are also uncommon, and such aggression against a leashed animal is practically unheard of, say experts.
The webinar panel noted that the mountain lion captured on surveillance video during the Nov. 9 attack showed typical predatory behavior towards an animal that resembled its usual prey. It showed no interest in the dog walker.
The wildlife experts agreed that the incident was not a sign that P-22 had grown more aggressive, bold or desperate. The panelists said that neither the drought nor the mountain lion’s advanced age contributed to the attack.
Korinna Domingo, Cogar Conservancy founder, offered several safety tips to prevent encounters with wildlife, including carrying bear spray or an air horn, not walking at night, and being aware of your surroundings. The conservancy offered more guidance and resources on its website.
Some panelists noted that the residents in the area have a long history of coexisting with wildlife. Said Beth Pratt with the wildlife federation, “most wildlife encounters end with you not even knowing you had a wildlife encounter.”
