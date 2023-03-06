P22 Connectivity Study image

More than two months after his death, Griffith Park's famous mountain lion, P-22, has been buried at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains, a wildlife official said today.

According to Beth Pratt, California regional executive director of the National Wildlife Federation, the lion was "laid to rest" in a private ceremony arranged in conjunction with local tribal leaders, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and the National Park Service.

