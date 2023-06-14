P22 Connectivity Study image

A final necropsy conducted on famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 determined the cat was suffering from "multiple severe injuries" and chronic conditions that limited his ability to function in the wild, state wildlife officials said today.

P-22, known as the "Hollywood Cat," was euthanized Dec. 17 after being examined by wildlife officials who captured him following signs of distress, including a series of attacks on pet dogs in the area.

