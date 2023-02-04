Woman wearing an "I Heart P-22" t-shirt

One of the participants at a gathering and hike that was held in Griffith Park shortly after P-22 was euthanized in December. 

Los Feliz -- P-22 -- the late, beloved and resilient L.A. mountain lion who became known as "The Hollywood Cat" -- got another star turn today  with a sold-out celebration of his life at the Greek Theatre.

The program hosted by the National Wildlife Federation's #SaveLACougars campaign featured a wide array of people who made connections with P-22 over the years as he roamed Griffith Park, where he made his home after navigating his way across the 405 and 101 freeways.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Tags

The Eastsider is a subscriber to City News Service, the country's largest regional news service covering Southern California. CNS reporters and editors staff provide news coverage 24 hours a day.

Recommended for you

Load comments