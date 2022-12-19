Woman holding a stuffed doll resembling mountain lion P-22

A hike was held in Griffith Park Sunday afternoon in memory of P-22, the park's famed mountain lion who was euthanized after suffering from serious injuries and chronic health problems.

The sunset hike in the trails above the Griffith Observatory was organized by Councilmember Nithya Raman, whose district includes the park, one day after the puma died.

Woman wearing an "I Heart P-22" t-shirt
A crowd listens to Councilwoman Nithya Raman in Griffith Park
Hikers walk up a trail in Griffith Park in memory of P-22 mountain lion

