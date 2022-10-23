This could be more fun than a cardboard box.
Organizers of the first-ever Los Angeles Catio Tour are looking for catio owners to showcase the outdoor enclosures they’ve created for their feline friends.
Teranga Ranch, a wildlife education organization aims to raise awareness of how owners can give their cats a safe taste of the outdoors by constructing these cat patios.
Organizers of the tour, planned for October 2023, are also looking for volunteers. A Zoom meeting is planned for Nov. 2. For more information, go to info@terangaranch.org.
Do you have an Eastside catio? Please share a photo and details.
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
