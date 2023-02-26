Chief 1200

Chief turns on the cute for his foster, Rebeka Kashkin, at a FFL adoption event

I first meet Chief over Facetime. His sled-dog good looks dazzle even on the small screen - Those crystal eyes! That lush, plush, husky fluff! He flops over like a stuffed animal as Julianne Papadopoulos massages him, her fingers lost to the knuckles in his fur as she gushes about his “goofball” personality.

Papadopoulos and her roommate Rebeka Kashkin, Los Feliz residents, foster Chief through Foster For Life (FFL). The program, created by a dream team of shelter and rescue volunteers in response to overcrowding in city animal shelters, is designed to support people who foster larger dogs (40+ pounds) for city shelters.

Two foster parents flank a brown dog in an alleyway
 Sweet senior, Keiko, with her fosters, Georgia Pope and Eric Weiner, at a FFL adoption event in Highland Park.

