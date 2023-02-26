I first meet Chief over Facetime. His sled-dog good looks dazzle even on the small screen - Those crystal eyes! That lush, plush, husky fluff! He flops over like a stuffed animal as Julianne Papadopoulos massages him, her fingers lost to the knuckles in his fur as she gushes about his “goofball” personality.
Papadopoulos and her roommate Rebeka Kashkin, Los Feliz residents, foster Chief through Foster For Life (FFL). The program, created by a dream team of shelter and rescue volunteers in response to overcrowding in city animal shelters, is designed to support people who foster larger dogs (40+ pounds) for city shelters.
“So many great dogs get overlooked,” says FFL’s Soyoung Kim who lives in Highland Park. Prior to foster life, Chief was a starving stray who spent months at a city shelter brimming with big, beautiful dogs, many of them huskies, shepherds, bully breeds, and every mix imaginable. Currently, dogs are doubled up in kennels. Dogs go days without getting out for a romp in the yard.
“Right now, our goal is to move volumes of dogs,” says Kim. “We’re trying to make space in shelters by making it easy for people to foster for the city.”
Here’s how it works: the FFL team scours city shelters, observing dogs and logging data about them. Similarly, they collect information on interested fosters, asking questions about lifestyle and household. Then the magical matchmaking happens.
“We want to make fostering a smooth, safe, fun experience for people,” says Kim. “It’s all in the match – the right dog with the right foster - so we’re really thoughtful about capturing information on dogs, and thoughtful about placement.”
Once a dog is placed, fosters are supported with weekly Zoom group check-ins with the team and other fosters and leash-walking classes.
Finally, there’s promotion. The FFL team routinely posts all dogs on social media, lists them on Petfinder, and holds regular adoption events. Their success rate is impressive. Since it began in April of 2022, FFL has placed 44 dogs in forever homes, with 21 currently dogs in foster.
Community is also a hallmark of the FFL program. Papadopoulos says she loves the Zooms for care and training information but also because “it’s fun to see all the other dogs and fosters.” I observe the camaraderie firsthand at a leash class, where fosters linger at the end, chatting while dogs play.
A recent adoption event in a Highland Park alley feels festive, like a garden party. FFL’s Baha Ebrahimzadeh glides through two- and four-legged attendees asking, “Is there any better way to spend a Saturday?” Kristen Pate, there with her second FFL dog, tells me she missed “all this” when her last foster was adopted, so she’s excited to foster again.
I finally meet Chief. Sinking my fingers into his shiny fur, warm from the February sun, I see no trace of the malnourished shelter dog he once was. I silently thank all these people who’ve made this moment possible and hope that Chief soon finds his own forever home.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.