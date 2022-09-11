Montecito Heights -- Last month, we shared how staff at the Audubon Center at Debs Park went to work one day to discover all their hummingbird feeders had been stolen.
We put the word out for bird feeder donations, and many of you responded.
Start your mornings with news about your community. Sign up for our daily newsletter and join the more than 8,000 readers who turn to The Eastsider to find out what's happening in their neighborhood.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Montecito Heights -- Last month, we shared how staff at the Audubon Center at Debs Park went to work one day to discover all their hummingbird feeders had been stolen.
We put the word out for bird feeder donations, and many of you responded.
Here's what we received from Evelyn Serrano, public programs manager:
"Our team wanted to say thank you to you and your [readers.] We received such an amazing amount of bird feeders, some were even squirrel-proof. We received so many that we now have them up in more places around the Center.
Our Center is feeling very loved and cared for in the community."
Eastsider readers rock!
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News and messages from our sponsors
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.