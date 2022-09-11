Bird Feeders Galore web version

Montecito Heights --  Last month, we shared how staff at the Audubon Center at Debs Park went to work one day to discover all their hummingbird feeders had been stolen.

We put the word out for bird feeder donations, and many of you responded.

Sunday Digest Logo

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments