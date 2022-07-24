Hello, Sunday!
HIGHLAND PARK
Recycled art delights Highland Park neighborhood
Teri Bonsell makes it a point to drive past the cheery display on Sonora Place on the way to and from her Highland Park home. “It’s so pretty, and I like to see it.”
Bonsell is not the only resident who has watched how an empty front yard slowly evolved into a stunning piece of handmade folk art since the beginning of this year.
The creation is from the capable hands of Dolores Holmes. She's a long-time resident who wanted a hands-on rehabilitation project as she recovered from a medical issue. Neighbors knew something was up when Holmes’ son entered the empty yard and arranged cinder blocks along the front of the hillside. Eventually he covered the blocks with green netting that resemble leaves.
“We were so curious what was happening,” said Bonsell, describing how little by little, colorful flowers started appearing on the netting. Then butterflies. Delighted residents discovered that the carefully painted flowers are cut and shaped from recycled plastic bottles.
“She makes them all by hand, which really makes this display super special,” said Bonsell, who enjoyed watching how the display grew daily.
Now that the entire length of the wall is fully covered with a colorful garden of plastic blossom shapes and styles, residents are wondering, “What will Dolores do next?” Stay tuned.
SILVER LAKE
Linda Dishman: Crusading preservationist celebrates 30 years protecting L.A. history
For the last 30 years - more than two thirds of the historic preservation group’s entire existence - the L.A. Conservancy has been led by Silver Lake resident Linda Dishman.
Whether the non-profit was in Boyle Heights helping preserve the Otomisan Japanese Restaurant, or, in Downey, saving the oldest surviving McDonald’s, somewhere in the lead was Dishman who is current president and CEO of the countywide group.
Dishman became the Conservancy's executive director in March 1992, managing a staff of five and a budget of less than $500,000. Now, the staff has grown to 17, the budget to $3 million and membership to more than 5,000 members, making it reportedly the largest local preservation organization in the country.
“The best part is when I talk to people and they [share a story about] a building that has meaning to them,” Dishman recently said in a Conservancy statement celebrating her anniversary.
“Sometimes it is a school they went to, a little neighborhood store they visited every Saturday with their grandmother, or the house where they grew up that holds their memories,” she said. “And, sometimes we hear stories about buildings that we all know and celebrate, like City Hall and the Central Library.”
Dishman began her career in the state Office of Historic Preservation while still a history major at UC Davis. Later she helped with the revitalization of Old Town Pasadena and worked with the National Park Service in Northern California. But she and her husband missed Los Angeles, where she wanted to become involved in education, advocacy and building networks.
For the last 29 years, Dishman has lived in Silver Lake, a neighborhood full of controversy and challenges as well as successful preservation stories.
Dishman points to the former home of pioneering civil rights attorney Loren Miller, an ordinary-looking two story residence on Micheltorena Street that was declared a historic landmark. “The Conservancy [loves] telling a story so that you understand the people as well as the architecture,” explained Dishman.
On the flip side, the Conservancy has failed to stop the planned demolition of Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park for a six-story complex. The restaurant business was declared a historic landmark - but not the building. The only elements slated to be preserved are two outdoor signs and the wooden bar top.
“We worked with the developer to try and find a win-win solution that would keep enough of Taix restaurant and the building to really retain a sense of place - but also to build new housing. We’re strong proponents of building more housing,” said Dishman. “So we’re very disappointed with what happened.”
When she gets off work, Dishman, like other preservationists, collects things. For more than 30 years, it’s been snow-globes - a vast collection that includes some made for her wedding and miniature replicas buildings in Los Angeles and beyond.
Perhaps her prize item in that group is the former Cathedral of St. Vibiana.
“It’s especially dear to me," Dishman said, "because that was a building that we saved from demolition.”
LOS FELIZ
Demonstration garden inspires
Lizards scurry around boulders where native grasses are popping through a rock “stream” and flanked by orange monkeyflowers, stalks of purple penstemon. Handfuls of blazing stars that are erupting with cheery yellow blooms. A juvenile hawk cries in a nearby pine tree.
Walking through the demonstration garden surrounding the LA Parks Foundation headquarters in Griffith Park is inspiring for gardeners new to native plants as well as avid proponents. Some of the plants here are not typically found in local native nurseries: California everlasting (with leaves that smell like maple syrup), California rose and bladderpod, a magnet for butterflies and hummingbirds.
Some plants may look spent, but aren’t, says Foundation Executive Director Carolyn Ramsey. Natives often take a break from the summer heat only to spring back to life later.
“Come back here in the fall and you will see a different story,” Ramsey says, adding that every plant on display here only needs a fraction of water compared to typical plants. Still, many native plants here are green and splash color on the sloping hillside, the rocky bio-swale borders and alongside walkways.
This educational garden has been years in the making, explains Ramsey. First, horticulturist Katherine Pakradouni collected seeds directly from plants in Griffith Park, a practice only allowed to those with permits. Plants were nurtured in the park nursery – some up to a year – until they were ready for the ground.
Esther Margulies, professor at USC School of Architecture, designed the garden. She describes it as an experiment to see if natives that grow in specific micro climates across Griffith Park's 4,000 acres can be grouped into one garden space. “We will see how they adapt to their new homes, which plants like their new neighbors and which ones cannot be domesticated."
Community volunteers tend new generation of plants culled from Griffith Park seeds. Ramsey wants to distribute more native plants to create "mini forests" in local parks; some of the current nursery plants will grace the grounds of Barnsdall Park where 30 olive trees were recently installed.
“This project not only demonstrates the techniques of native plant gardening, but also will hopefully inspire native plant cultivation for parks throughout Los Angeles and beyond,” sums up Ramsey.
To take a tour, email LA Parks Foundation at info@laparks.org.
BOOK LOVERS
Summer Reads
By Jaymin De la Cruz
It's prime summer reading season and local librarians can match you, your kids and teems with a page-turner.
Eagle Rock librarian Patsy Tuck suggests:
- Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris (fantasy/mystery that’s part of the Sookie Stackhouse Southern Vampire Series)
- Circe by Madeline Miller (feminist version of Homer’s Odyssey)
- The Handmaid's Tale by Margaret Atwood (classic novel that is “prescient for our current time”)
- Yotsuba by Kiyohiko Azuma (“a slice of life manga that everyone can enjoy”)
Gladis Martinez, librarian at R.L. Stevenson Branch in Boyle Heights, recommends for kids and teens:
- The Bad Guys by Aaron Blabey (recent movie is based on this inventive comedy)
- Paletero Man by Lucky Diaz (an authentic bilingual tale for kids)
- I Got the Rhythm by Connie Schofield-Morrison (a children’s book that kids can “move…and act out”)
- Dog Man by Dav Pilkey (comic-book style storytelling)
Echo Park librarian Rachel McBride’s suggestions for children and teens:
- Little Witch Hazel by Phoebe Wahl (“a lovely picture book”)
- Jerry Pinkney's The Little Mermaid (re-telling of classic fairy tale)
- Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro and Emily Henry (“a re-imagining of Thelma and Louise” for teens)
- Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (an “addictive and chilling” story addressing racism, homophobia and elitism)
Jaymin De la Cruz grew up in Echo Park and is a senior at Barnard College majoring in comparative literature
More Good Reads
What do you have in store this week? How about keeping your eyes open for bats?
The Natural History Museum is asking folks to watch for bats emerging from natural or man-made structures at dusk. They are particularly interested in sites along the LA River and/or near Griffith Park.
If you see them flying out of something, please send that information to bats@nhm.org and out of safety for the bats, please don’t share the location publicly.
-- Brenda Rees
-- Brenda Rees
