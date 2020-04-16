“I kinda miss it,” admits Luis Lopez about the absence of traffic and the noise that was once part of his daily ritual traveling from his Atwater Village home to his auto body repair shop located near the 2 and 5 Freeways. “I got so used to it. It was like my neighborhood soundtrack. It feels like something is missing.”

We’ve all heard (or not heard) it -- that strange quietness that has enveloped the once busy streets and freeways, not to mention the skies above where fewer airplanes zoom and boom. The constant noise that once thumped along with life in Los Angeles has been dialed down to a low murmur.

“Ice cream trucks are not playing their tunes,” comments Aurelio Jose Barrera from East L.A. Gone is the horrid squeal of tires followed by impact, says Laine Mervis of Highland Park who lives near a particular vulnerable intersection known for numerous car accidents. For Mervis, the quietness, when he is out walking his neighborhood, reminds him of “being in another country, maybe an English village decades ago. Quaint and peaceful.”

For humans, the quiet can be equal parts eerie and calming. Subtle noises now take center stage. “It’s drastically different now,” explains Katrina Alexy from Highland Park. “We can hear all the birds.”

And it’s the perfect time to hear them, says Dan Cooper a biologist who has studied urban wildlife in Los Angeles and Southern California. “There are 100,000+ people who live close to freeways in Los Angeles who probably never heard nature sounds until now,” he says. Go outside now and what do you hear? Maybe a distant leaf blower. A lone dog barking. But you will definitely hear birds.

Spring, aka March and April, is prime time for bird songs, says Cooper. It’s when males show off to females, parents sing to their fledglings and migrating birds travel through. There are lots to see and hear as “people are becoming reacquainted with their neighborhoods,” he explains.

That annoying long bird song you hear at night? That’s a northern mockingbird male trying to impress a female. In addition to his complex compositions, he’ll fend off nest intruders with aggressive sharp tones.

A rat-a-tat-tat means a woodpecker is hard at work. Nuttall's woodpeckers have a scratching call, while acorn woodpeckers sound as if they are laughing.

Hooded orioles have returned to the area; you’ll know by their clucking warble. Males are a brilliant orange and black; both sexes are known to visit hummingbird feeders.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Of course, hummingbirds are always a delight, but this year’s annual migration of these winged wonders may bring the less-often seen rufous species into the Los Angeles area, says Cooper. “Allen hummingbirds are very common with their red/orange back but there have been reports of rufous [solid orange back] around.” Another reason to keep a vigilant eye on your hummingbird feeder.

Raptors are also extremely busy this time of year. Great horned owls are minding fledglings and hawks – like Cooper’s and red-tails – are finishing nest building or hatching eggs. “You may see a Cooper’s hawk swooping through the streets…or hear a red-tailed hawk’s screech as it soars overhead” during your next walk, says Cooper.

But it’s not just birds that folks should keep watch for, continues Cooper who describes stories from around the world where wild animal sightings in urban areas are becoming more common. Mountain goats stomping through the streets of a Welsh town. Flocks of geese waddling through Turkish towns. Sika deer mulling about the ancient streets of Nara, Japan.

“What will be the California version of that?” muses Cooper who proposes maybe we’ll have more sightings of our local mule deer. Usually active in the wee hours of the day, these long-eared deer are now being caught on trail cameras between 11 am and 3pm.

The quiet days of 2020 may offer more opportunities for watching nature, as well as time for reflection and community.

“I have been struck by not just the quiet, but by how friendly everyone seems to be these days,” says Mervis about his neighborhood walks. Making eye contact with a stranger is now common.

“I may be 50 feet away from someone, but we will wave or nod. It’s that shared experience we have with each other, that shared encouragement to keep going. We’re all going through this together.”