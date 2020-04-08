For many Jews around the world, the Passover seder this year will have to be online - aka, another Zoom meeting.
The virtual seders are being held as all large gatherings have been prohibited under orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.
If you haven’t set up a seder of your own, and you wish to celebrate with your neighbors, at least three virtual seders - first or second night - are being offered by Eastside congregations.
Boyle Heights
Boyle Heights Community Passover Seder
- Hosted by the Boyle Heights Chavurah
- Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 pm
Highland Park
Temple Beth Israel - Second-night seder
- (323) 745-2474
- April 09, 6 pm - 9 pm
Silver Lake
The Nefesh community usually celebrates Shabbat twice a month at the Silverlake JCC.
Virtual Nefesh Passover Seder - Second-night seder
- April 9
- Kids Jam 5:00-5:30 pm
- Seder Starts at 6 pm
- Livestreaming on Facebook
