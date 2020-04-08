For many Jews around the world, the Passover seder this year will have to be online - aka, another Zoom meeting.

The virtual seders are being held as all large gatherings have been prohibited under orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If you haven’t set up a seder of your own, and you wish to celebrate with your neighbors, at least three virtual seders - first or second night - are being offered by Eastside congregations.

Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights Community Passover Seder

Hosted by the Boyle Heights Chavurah

Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 pm

Highland Park

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Temple Beth Israel - Second-night seder

(323) 745-2474

April 09, 6 pm - 9 pm

Silver Lake

The Nefesh community usually celebrates Shabbat twice a month at the Silverlake JCC.

Virtual Nefesh Passover Seder - Second-night seder