Street view of Temple Beth Israel Highland Park

Temple Beth Israel of Highland & Eagle Rock

For many Jews around the world, the Passover seder this year will have to be online - aka, another Zoom meeting.

The virtual seders are being held as all large gatherings have been prohibited under orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If you haven’t set up a seder of your own, and you wish to celebrate with your neighbors, at least three virtual seders - first or second night - are being offered by Eastside congregations.

Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights Community Passover Seder

  • Hosted by the Boyle Heights Chavurah
  • Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 pm

Highland Park

Temple Beth Israel - Second-night seder

  • (323) 745-2474
  • April 09, 6 pm - 9 pm

Silver Lake

The Nefesh community usually celebrates Shabbat twice a month at the Silverlake JCC.

Virtual Nefesh Passover Seder - Second-night seder

