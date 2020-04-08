Street view of Temple Beth Israel Highland Park

For many Jews around the world, the Passover seder this year will have to be online - aka, another Zoom meeting.

The virtual seders are being held as all larger group gatherings have been prohibited under orders intended to slow the spread of coronavirus.

If you haven’t set up a seder of your own, and you wish to celebrate with your neighbors, at least three virtual seders - first or second night - are being offered by Eastside congregations.

Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights Community Passover Seder

  • Hosted by the Boyle Heights Chavurah
  • Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 pm

Highland Park

Temple Beth Israel - Second-night seder

  • (323) 745-2474
  • April 09, 6 pm - 9 pm

Silver Lake

The Nefesh community usually celebrates Shabbat twice a month at the Silverlake JCC.

Virtual Nefesh Passover Seder - Second-night seder

