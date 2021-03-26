A core part of the Passover seder is the remembrance of plagues. Especially this Passover.
“This year has a deep sense of optimism, as the pandemic slows down,” said Rabbi Jason Rosner from Temple Beth Israel in Highland Park, “with the parallels between houses being passed over by the plague and the end of COVID.”
Zoom Passover
But not quite the very end. This is why Beth Israel is offering a Passover seder on Saturday over Zoom. Again. And this time, they will be incorporating lessons they learned last year.
“It’s important to be inclusive and ask people in advance to take part in the seder,” Rabbi Rosner said. As part of that, they’ve prepared a skit the religious school students will be performing - each from their own homes.
Plus, they now realize you can’t chat during Zoom dinner, as you would during a normal Passover meal. As anyone knows who’s ever been in an online meeting with more than four or five people, you can’t just chat with your neighborhood. If you say something outside of a Breakout room, everyone at the meeting has to shut up until you finish.
And Beth Israel is expecting about 50 Zoom accounts to participate this year, plus viewers on Facebook Live.
Socially Distanced Seder
Meanwhile, Chabad of Atwater Village is offering a small gathering on site at their temple - out in their backyard, with tables six feet apart, along with all the usual precautions.
“It’s like any other outdoor dining, really,” said Rabbi Yanky Carlebach.
This is expected to be a small gathering - maybe 10 to 20 people - set up primarily for people who aren’t involved in another seder.
A much bigger project, in a way, is the food delivery.
At the center of every Passover seder is a plate of symbolic objects that help tell the story of the Moses and the Israelites: a lamb shankbone, a roasted hard-boiled egg, horseradish (or onion - or both), a fruit-and-nut mixture called charoset, parsley (or some other green), and, in certain progressive households, an orange. (Ask one of your feminist friends.) The ceremony also cannot be done properly without matzoh.
Modified Seder Plate
For Beth Israel’s Zoom ceremony, they’ve been delivering modified items for the seder plate, based on a unique challenge from this year: These foods and the recycled bags they come in need to be “quarantined” for 24 to 48 hours. So perishables need to be replaced with items that keep better.
Instead of parsley? A potato. Instead of a lamb bone? A beet. Instead of the roasted egg? Rice. Instead of apples for the charoset? Raisins and dates.
In the meantime, representatives at the Atwater Chabad have been racing around town delivering matzohs - the round, handmade kind that are a little browned around the edges.
With this (hopefully) last Zoom seder, is there anything Rabbi Rosner will miss about conducting the ceremony in person? Being able to hug people. Seeing the children’s faces when members of the congregation whip each other with green onions during the song “Dayanu” (a tradition - apparently Persian - that happens at Rosner’s particular synagogue; not a widespread thing at all).
And one more thing: When everybody is webcasting from different places with different signals, singing in unison is well nigh impossible.
“We tell people, ‘We all realize it’s on Zoom and it’s cacophonous, but God will understand,” Rabbi Rosner said.
