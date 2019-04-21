You are the owner of this article.
Easter sunrise at the Silver Lake Meadow

easter morning silver lake meadow gina acuna.jpg
Gina Acuña

Thanks to Gina Acuña for sharing her photos of this morning's sunrise over the Silver Lake Meadow and reflections of the surrounding hillsides on the reservoir. 

Easter morning 2019 Silver Lake Reservoir
Gina Acuña

