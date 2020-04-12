Dream Center Easter Basket Giveaway traffic on Kent Street
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

Echo Park -- The coronavirus outbreak did not stop the Dream Center from holding an Easter basket and meal giveaway today.

The giveaway caused an Easter Sunday traffic jam on several streets.

A slow-moving line of cars and trucks stretched for several blocks from Alvarado Street to the Dream Center's hilltop compound where the baskets were being handed out.

The religious organization that offers numerous social services said it handed out thousands of baskets, according to a post on its Twitter account.

Motorist lined up for easter basket giveaway on Kent Street
Photo By Jesus Sanchez
Dream Center Easter Basket Giveaway Traffic Jam
Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Dream Center Easter Basket Giveaway in Echo Park
Photo by Jesus Sanchez

