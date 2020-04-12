Echo Park -- The coronavirus outbreak did not stop the Dream Center from holding an Easter basket and meal giveaway today.
The giveaway caused an Easter Sunday traffic jam on several streets.
A slow-moving line of cars and trucks stretched for several blocks from Alvarado Street to the Dream Center's hilltop compound where the baskets were being handed out.
The religious organization that offers numerous social services said it handed out thousands of baskets, according to a post on its Twitter account.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.