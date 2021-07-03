Montecito Heights dusk Martha Benedict 7-2-2021 8-14-44 PM.jpg

Sunset view from Montecito Heights. Photo by Martha Benedict

Who needs fireworks when the skies have been putting on quite a show at sunset. 

Thanks to Martha Benedict for her photo from Montecito Heights and Noel Rogers for his shot from Echo Park.

Silver Lake sunset

Sunset view from Silver Lake.
Echo Park sunset noel rogers

Sunset view from Echo Park.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

