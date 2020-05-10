mothers day flower vendor with mask aurelio jose barrera.jpg
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

Boyle Heights -- Last-minute Mother's Day shoppers lined up this morning to buy flowers at a sidewalk stand near Indiana Streets.

Looks like most folks wore masks and were trying to keep their distance.

A Happy Mother's Day to all!

Line for mothers day flowers aurelio jose barrera.jpg
Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

Recommended for you

Load comments