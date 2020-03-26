From Boyle Heights to Silver Lake, stunning views and skies brighten up gloomy times

  • By Jesus Sanchez
weather evergreen cemetery boyle heights auerlio jose barrera.jpg

Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights.

 Photo by Aurelio Jose Barrera

In between panic-shopping and checking your phone for the latest news alert, you might have noticed that our weather has been, well, fabulous. 

The days have been cool and crisp, with winds pushing huge clouds across the skies. And the lack of traffic and industrial activity because of coronavirus-related closures has probably contributed to cleaner air. 

Here are some photos from our readers of the views and vistas that have provided a welcome distraction from the pandemic and all its problems.

Mt Washington 2 (ph Todd Frankel).jpg

View of Mount Wilson from Mount Washington

 Photo by Todd Frankel
Clouds and Palm Trees

A windy afternoon in Montecito Heights.

 Martha Benedict
Sweeping view from highland Park

The view from Highland Park.

 Photo by Katrina Alexy
Clouds over Glassell Park

The view from Glassell Park

 Photo by Katrina Alexy
ivanhoe and clouds dan gershon.JPG

A view across the Hyperion Reservoir in Silver Lake.

 Photo by Dan Gershon
Clouds over NELA

The view of the Southwest Museum from Montecito Heights on a blustery afternoon.

 Martha Benedict
Occidental College Gateway

Bright blue skies viewed from Occidental College.

 Photo by Katrina Alexy

