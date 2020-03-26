From Boyle Heights to Silver Lake, stunning views and skies brighten up gloomy times

In between panic-shopping and checking your phone for the latest news alert, you might have noticed that our weather has been, well, fabulous.

The days have been cool and crisp, with winds pushing huge clouds across the skies. And the lack of traffic and industrial activity because of coronavirus-related closures has probably contributed to cleaner air.

Here are some photos from our readers of the views and vistas that have provided a welcome distraction from the pandemic and all its problems.