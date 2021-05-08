It's not everyday you spot a hiker with a 360-degree camera sticking out of their backpack in Elysian Park.
The person wearing a Google Maps "Trekker" was spotted Wednesday walking near the Victory Memorial Garden.
Let us know when you spot the images on Google Maps.
Thanks to Mary-Austin Klein for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.