Google Trekker in Elysian Park

It's not everyday you spot a hiker with a 360-degree camera sticking out of their backpack in Elysian Park.

The person wearing a Google Maps "Trekker" was spotted Wednesday walking near the Victory Memorial Garden. 

Let us know when you spot the images on Google Maps.

Thanks to Mary-Austin Klein for the photo.

