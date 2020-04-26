Marquees with a message

The movie houses and restaurants behind these marquees in Echo Park, Highland Park and Los Feliz have been forced to close during the coronavirus outbreak. 

But the signs have not gone blank. Instead they display messages created with the pandemic in mind.

Fasten your seatbelts

The south facing side of the marquee of the Los Feliz 3 displays movie quotes that resonate during these pandemic times. The art-deco style movie house opened in 1935 as the Los Feliz Theatre.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Just keep swimming

The north facing side of the marquee of the Los Feliz 3 displays movie quotes that resonate during these pandemic times. The art-deco style movie house opened in 1935 as the Los Feliz Theatre.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Please Be Kind

The Sunset Boulevard home of Mohawk Bend restaurant opened more than a century ago as a vaudeville theater that later switched over to movies for several decades.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Echo Park We Love You

The Sunset Boulevard home of Mohawk Bend restaurant opened more than a century ago as a vaudeville theater that later switched over to movies for several decades.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
Reopening Soon

The marquee of Highland Theater has been displaying a "Reopening Soon" message for more than a month now. The Highland Park movie house opened on Figueroa Street in 1925.

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez
To be continued ...

The Spanish-Revival style Vista Theatre in Los Feliz opened in 1923 as Lou Bard's Hollywood Theatre. It's now owned by Vintage Cinemas, which also operates the nearby Los Feliz 3. "It's intermission time, folks," said company website. "We look forward to having you as our guest in the near future."

 Photo by Jesus Sanchez

