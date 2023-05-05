 Skip to main content
The rains return

Rain drops on roses and cactus with orange bridge in background

Elysian Valley: Rain-soaked flowers and cactus create an attractive floral arrangement next to the L.A. River Path in Elysian Valley. Thanks to Joel Stoffer for the photo.

The first days of May feel more like the first days of March, with cool, cloudy and rainy weather.

Thanks to our readers who shared photos of the stormy skies and rain-soaked landscape.

Sun peaks through clouds at sunset

The sky turned silver as the sun tried to peak through the clouds over Silver Lake.
mount washington sky by sharon delugach-001.jpg

Storm clouds fill the sky while clouds of blooming black mustard cover the hillsides in this photo taken from Mount Washington.

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

