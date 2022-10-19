Aerial view of Dodger Stadium and Downtown LA skyline

Dodger Stadium: Dodger fans are feeling pretty blue after this weekend's tough loss to the Padres. Good luck next spring.

Thanks to Scott Fajack for the photo.

