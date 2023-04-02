Hello, Sunday!
ATWATER VILLAGE
Saturday morning with the Plucking Strummers
I find my ukulele in the back of the cluttered bedroom closet.
“Wake up,” I order the inanimate object, really talking to myself. “Let’s see if music can come out of you again.”
It’s been eight years since I picked up the stringed instrument when I took beginner lessons in East Hollywood at Barnsdall Art Park. Today, I’m checking out a ukulele group in Atwater Village. The Plucking Strummers formed in 2010 and I was told they welcomed beginners to seasoned players.
Still, I worry: could I remember the chords? Could I stretch my stubby fingers into those shapes without damaging a nerve? I started this musical endeavor with my ukulele the year my mother was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer; I thought it would help me deal with watching her slow demise. It did. But after she passed, I put the instrument away.
On a sunny Saturday morning, with uke in the backseat, I drive to the Christ Church of Los Angeles in Atwater Village. It's a cozy atmosphere: high ceiling, padded pews and a roaming church cat. (The uke group is non-denominational and not affiliated with the church.)
The first hour is a beginner/fundamental session. As directing member Susanna Sandke puts us through finger exercises, I settle in a pew. Then an instruction on rhythm and beat, advising us: “Don’t be afraid to make a loud sound – even if it’s wrong.” Already, my hand is cramping but I shake it off.
As we strum, Sandke tells us to “Listen to the rhythm and then feel it.” I look around at older folk playing, but I also see younger faces. At the break, I find a young adult, Alli Colyer from Silver Lake, who tells me she “dabbled with ukulele” and found this group about a year and a half ago. “It’s great to learn from each other,” she says.
For the second hour, energetic Lars Gruber leads us through a series of Motown tunes – “My Guy,” “Just My Imagination” – that players had a few weeks to practice. “Don’t worry about being right; just have fun,” whispers the group’s director, Gene Mazzarti, to me with a reassuring smile.
I’m lost in the sheet music for many of the songs, but I notice my left hand is making familiar chords while my right is flowing a little bit easier across the strings.
Performance is the last session, with members opting to play in front of the group. First is Colyer, who performs a contemporary song from the Cranberries. It’s her second solo, and after she’s done, applause rings to the rafters. Colyer beams as she heads back to her seat.
Other players and songs - jazz classics, the Ukrainian national anthem and a toe-tapping ditty with kazoo accompaniment – also bring cheers. It’s a fitting way to wrap up the morning.
As we pack up, players greet me and encourage me to return. Singing and playing/learning music in a communal setting feels good for the soul. Making music can be therapeutic, powerful, and peaceful; this morning, it's also good ol' fashion fun.
ECHO PARK
A phone call, a lifeline
A short phone conversation with a good friend can lighten up the day. That’s the theory behind Miracle Messages, a San Francisco-based program that connects residents with an unhoused individual via the phone.
For more than a year, Tee Martin of Echo Park has been a phone buddy with Sammy (not his real name), a man in his sixties living on the streets of Long Beach. “We talk about his world and everyday stuff,” Martin says about their weekly phone calls. “I’m here to be a friend, not a case worker or a therapist, but just someone who is there for him.”
Recently, Sammy moved into his first apartment and texted Martin photos of his new place. Martin, who has been a case worker, understands that this can be a hard transition.
“There is a community on the street, and they get used to it,” he says, adding that often Sammy talks about feeling “trapped in a box.” “There are now new sets of problems, and I’m glad I can be there for him during this time.”
Martin joins in a weekly volunteer Zoom meeting set up by Miracle Messages staff. “They assist us with any big challenges we may have with our phone friend,” he says. Volunteers can alert when their buddy has a health issue, has been a victim of a crime or needs additional help. The Miracle Messages staff knows how to contact case workers and other folks on the ground.
Right now, more people are homeless and asking to be connected to a Miracle Messages buddy than volunteers. The program can match up individuals in different cities and states.
Martin says the commitment isn’t that time-consuming. After an initial orientation, volunteers are asked to make a regular phone connection with their buddy. Of course, building rapport takes time, like any relationship, and Miracle Messages has a handbook on ideas for conversation starters and other helpful tips.
“This is a great program for us in Los Angeles who care about our unhoused neighbors,” says Martin, adding, “I’ve grown to feel a warm connection to Sammy. Our conversations are a bright spot in my week.”
EAGLE ROCK
Tracking parrots
In the mid-'70s, you’d be hard-pressed to see or hear a parrot in the Los Angeles skies.
Now, thousands of the squawkers, like the prevalent red-crowned parrot, are comfortably roosting in neighborhood trees, swarming from branch to branch, and screeching in decibels that could raise the dead.
For all the headaches parrots cause, the LA landscape could be critical to its survival. Parrots were brought here from their native Mexico as pets, and now their native ranges are disappearing to development.
Scientists at Occidental College’s Moore Lab of Zoology have been studying the DNA of L.A. parrots to understand how these birds have adjusted and evolved -- and how our L.A. flocks could once again re-populate their homelands.
Residents are encouraged to upload photos of parrots to iNaturalist – especially large roosts – and follow the FLAPP project set up by the Moore Lab.
Squawk on!
-- By Brenda Rees
🙂 More Good Reads
👋 That's It For This Sunday
Well, it's finally spring. But remember, as Mark Twain said:
"In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours."
In other words, don't count on anything. Take everything as it comes! And above all, take it easy folks!
See you next time, Brenda
