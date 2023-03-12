Hello, Sunday!

The Sunday Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com

Black and white image of two shot glasses on bar top 600

In the 60s, Eagle Rock was said to have the highest concentration of dive bars in Los Angeles. Where did I hear that? Maybe from someone on the next bar stool?
Mary Jane Verniere stands by forge workshop where students are working

“What draws people to blacksmithing is the desire to make things," says Mary Jane Verniere, executive director at Adam's Forge.
House over garage
Volunteers work on rows of lima bean vines outdoors

Volunteers meet at FarmLA to learn how to grow crops, like lima beans, which can be donated back to the community.
A red chicken on the inside roof of a chicken coop 600

Anna is getting used to her new coop at Heritage Square Museum.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Recommended for you

Load comments