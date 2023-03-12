Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of today's Sunday Digest!
This weekend kicks off Daylight Savings Time and today we have officially lost an hour of sleep.
*grumble* *grumble* *grumble*
Maybe these stories will help you wake up - or a big pot of coffee -- or another hour of sleep.
Brenda Rees, Editor
EAGLE ROCK
A dive into Eagle Rock's greatest dives
By Jim Hughes
In the 60s, Eagle Rock was said to have the highest concentration of dive bars in Los Angeles. Where did I hear that? Maybe from someone on the next bar stool?
Needless to say I was intrigued and dug into the topic. Sure enough, there was many historic drinking establishments on a stretch of Colorado Boulevard between Figueroa and Eagle Rock Boulevard.
Let’s stumble into a few:
During the 50s, a series of upscale restaurants occupied the corner of Colorado and Figueroa where today’s CVS stands. The Double H Club, Marabu and Duffy’s were just a few. Patrons, however, needed to be careful. Robberies in the parking lot were rampant in the late 50s, and one night owner James Duffy and wife were forced at gunpoint to return inside and a wild gunfight on the dance floor resulted.
Five years later at this location, the Roadhouse -- with the motto: “The Best Place We Know for Adults to Go” – lasted for only several months.
Nothing could compare to the infamous Booby Patch which opened in December of 1964. By the end of December, furious complaints that bikini-wearing waitresses, who drew beer at one end of the bar and then “Watusi-ed” en route to customers, must somehow be illegal. In less than a month after opening, the Booby Patch magically became the Bunny Patch – same theme, same owners, and slightly modified leotard-like costumes. In 1966, the Bunny Patch was no more, extensively damaged by fire.
The Hi-De-Ho was next into the space, with top tier acts including The Coasters, The Shirelles and The Ike and Tina Turner Revue. In the 80s, Club Riviera became the place to go with live music, a DJ and salsa-themed events. Surprisingly, that club had the longest tenure at the location, surviving until teardown by CVS in the late 90s.
Throw a rock, hit a bar
Moving westward in the '60s, passing Le Chateau (today’s Velvet), the restaurant/bars McGuire’s Inn and The Bavarian Inn were diagonally across Colorado at Eagle Vista. The Bavarian turned into the Blue Fox in the 70s with colorful regulars, a jukebox and more than one visit by cops, propelling underage kids to hide behind the bar with Coca-Cola and chips.
Further down, where today’s Fable stands, was Topper’s. Topper’s Cafe debuted in 1939, it became more of a tavern in the 50s, and then a stop for pool, bands and a late last call in the '80s and '90s. Legend has it that Lisa the bartender (perhaps Lisa Loring from Addams Family fame?) could throw an empty beer bottle from one end of the bar into a trash can at the other side. Hell’s Angels and Mongols regularly held court at Topper’s.
Continuing down the boulevard: hard drinkers hit the Harley House (now Cafe Beaujolais) in the '60s. The Red Carpet (known as “The Bloody Rug”) featured a live piranha in the tank behind the bar, and the small Tiki Hut stood on the corner at College View.
There are many more drinking establishments of note, but maybe that's for another round.
Cheers!
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Forging a lifetime of art
Just outside Mary Jane Verniere’s office door, there is loud pounding of metal against metal, a whoosh of fire igniting higher and low murmurings and laughter of students and instructors.
As Executive Director of Adam’s Forge in Lincoln Heights, Verniere continues her career in a creative environment. This time, however, she’s on the administrative rather than the artistic side, a part she’s successfully nurtured for decades.
Growing up, Verniere says she “never stopped drawing, painting, sculpting or carving.” Her art was fueled by being naturally curious (she was the only girl in high school who took auto mechanics), a trait she believes she received from her grandfather.
Verniere’s career took her from working in a fabrication shop in Washington State, to San Juan Capistrano to study traditional blacksmithing. For years, Verniere took commissions for artwork but she always wanted to concentrate on her own art – so, in time, she lived on the west Irish coast creating sculpture and functional pieces. “The weather was horrible so it was perfect to be inside and work,” she remembers with a laugh.
In addition being an artist blacksmith, Verniere has held positions as a real estate appraiser, human resources expert and manager of a fine art gallery.
Today, Verniere sees her position as helping people learn and implement the ancient art into their lives as hobby, career or something else. “We have students from all over …like technical people who have been sitting at a computer all day… [but also] artistic students who have been doing some other art and thought they would try this."
While blacksmithing gets a boost with shows like Game of Thrones and other fantasy-type entertainment, Verniere believes that, “what draws people to blacksmithing is the desire to make things. That’s at the heart of what we are. Teach people how to make things with their hands in an environment where they’re going to be safe.”
Verniere still makes art with her hands – ceramics these days – but knows she’ll be back hammering at the forge. “I haven’t given up on it,” she says. “I still have more to do.”
ELYSIAN VALLEY
Victory Gardens redux
A vacant lot. A rooftop. Empty soil next to a sidewalk. Are these places to grow green things – and feed others? Yes, says Emily Gleicher co-founder of FarmLA, a nonprofit that rescued a vacant lot and now grows food for the community.
After eight years of tilling the soil at the Elysian Valley plot, welcoming volunteers and donating crops to local food banks/drives, Gleicher and partner Jason Wood, have started a new program to get folks involved in growing and distributing food in their own communities.
“We see this as having mini satellites of FarmLA’s mission of urban farming and food justice,” says Gleicher about the LA Victory Garden Project. An online bulletin board connects people with available garden spaces – and volunteers who will help. Food growers can also find resources for distributing their crop. “We have all the information you need to get you growing,” says Gleicher.
-- By Brenda Rees
MONTECITO HEIGHTS
There's a new cluck in town
After Helen Cluck Jackson was stolen at night -- along with 25 pounds of feed -- from Heritage Square Museum, her coop mate Big Red became sad and anxious. The two hens had spent eight years together. “Helen was the only one who tolerated Big Red,” says Kori Capaldi, executive director, describing how Big Red hard pecked other hens (Emily Chickerson, Bessie Hale, etc.) – but not Helen.
Enter Anna, a 5-year-old hen that “looks like a giant loaf of bread,” donated by a docent. Anna and Big Red were recently introduced and, after a few ruffled feathers, an outdoor pecking order was quickly established. Anna stops Big Red’s pecking advances with just a look -- and a turn of her very large body.
Finally, says Capaldi, “There is peace in Chickenland.”
-- By Brenda Rees
EL SERENO
Get a Peak at Tiny Trains
Open House at the Pasadena Model Railroad Club, located in El Sereno, is a chance to have your mind blown by viewing one of the largest HO scale model railroads in the world, the 5,000 square-foot. Sierra Pacific Lines.
On March 25 and 26, the club opens up their amazing display to the public who can wander – with mouth agog – at the trains and tiny replicas of granaries, switching stations and California-themed scenery like the replica of the Bates Motel.
👋 That's It For This Sunday
The Oscars are tonight. I don't have any helpful hints for winners if you are in an Oscar pool.
Heck, I haven't seen most of the films up for Best Picture.
The only prediction I can offer is that there will be celebrities I have never heard of, awkward fashion choices and a lot of expensive car commercials.
But applause for the winners and losers - and cheers that our upcoming week will be Big Screen Theatrical.
