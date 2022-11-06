Hello, Sunday!

The Sunday Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com

Son of A Vet Mike Davis 600

 Mike Davis manning Son of A Vet register.
Figurines, dolls and outdoor signs at Son of a Vet store
Adopt a Highway Volunteer Nicole Anderson, using a picker to remove trash 600

Adopt a Highway Volunteer Nicole Anderson  finds trash in land right next to freeway.
Adopt - A- Highway Sign With Nicole Linh Anderson's name 600
Photo of living room interior at Inzio Homes 600
A Paws on Patrol cat in a tree 600

Cat on patrol.
Elton John in 1975 at Dodger Stadium 600

Jim Hughes took the photo near the front of the stage for Elton John's Saturday night Dodger Stadium show in 1975.
Elton John in 1975 Close up of Face 600

Sign Up for the Daily Digest

Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.

Recommended for you

Load comments