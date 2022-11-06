Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
What makes you happy about living here on the Eastside? What people inspire you and make you proud to be in this community? What old building do you drive by often and wonder, 'What's the story behind this?'
I'd love to hear from you! Drop me a line at Brenda@theeastsiderla.com.
Thanks for reading - and Happy Sunday!
Brenda Rees, Editor
EL SERENO
Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style
When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store in El Sereno, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
As an Earth lover, I also appreciate getting affordable clothing without resorting to fast fashion, said to produce some 8%-10% of global carbon emissions.
But when we pull up to the modest-sized storefront, I wonder if we will be here long. Until, that is, we cross the threshold. As if on cue, we pause at the doorway, our eyes adjusting to take in the wealth of goods crammed into a not-so-big space. “Just one shelf at a time” becomes my mantra—because it’s too much to take in all at once. I’m soon digging through a stockpile of Post-It notes and a slew of sleep masks.
Founded in 2008 by a son of a vet, Jason Berti, the for-profit shop specializes in senior downsizing. Berti’s partner, Mike Davis, who is also the son of a vet, tells me that retirement homes recommend Son of a Vet to people who need to clear out the old homestead. That's how they get better-quality stock. So much of it they have three warehouses full of goods waiting in the wings.
When I was a teen, thrift stores were musty-smelling places for Grandmas. Today’s teens and young adults, like my children, relish them; they make up some 40% of thrift store shoppers worldwide. Even stars like Julia Roberts, Zooey Deschanel and Billie Ellish have shared their passion for budget-minded finds.
As I'm juggling too many things (I missed the handy shopping baskets when we arrived), I catch my husband sneaking a box of stuff out to the van. "I'm coming back!" he assures me.
When my family gathers at checkout, we share our treasures. Husband clutches a self-winding watch winder and a Zeiss vice, plus whatever is hidden out in the van. My daughter delights in a handcrafted book cover and a new-in-box sleep mask. My son scores a Skeletor pin and a sweater. I cart away a Space Bag, an Under Armour top, LED light bulbs and paperbacks in yet another wicker basket for my burgeoning collection.
Son of a Vet doesn’t accept donations from individuals without prior approval. What better place to shop in celebration of Veteran's Day?
What's your favorite place to thrift shop on the Eastside? Reply to this newsletter with your recommendation.
CYPRESS PARK
Artists adopts a highway
Traffic roars past me as I steer my slow-moving car to a cutout alongside the 5 Freeway before the Broadway exit near Lincoln Heights. I had braked, trying to see the sign that reads: "Caltrans Adopt-A-Highway Nicole Linh Anderson." But, I missed it.
I park near this stretch of Adopt-A-Highway land where few trees and bushes grow and where commuter trash regularly accumulates.
In front of me, out from her car, steps Nicole Linh Anderson, a 29-year-old conceptual artist from Cypress Park who has been tending this plot of land for the last year and a half. She opens her trunk and, from among the trash bags and metal trash pickers, she hands me a bright yellow vest and an Adopt-A-Highway hard hat. “Let’s go,” she chimes, grabbing fast food wrappers and chunks of foam. I struggle to get my vest on, but Anderson is on the job. I hurry to catch up with her.
Collecting trash has a rhythm; a slow step, a radar eye scanning the immediate space, the hand and picker at ready attention. Anderson and I chat about interesting trash she’s found (“Nothing really, just more of the same”), do friends join her? (“Some expressed interest, but it hasn’t happened yet”) and why this commitment is important.
“I wanted to see what it would be like to care for a piece of land,” she says as she squeezes her picker around a coffee cup. “As an artist, this reaffirms my practice. I observe the patterns and textures around me. I also think about how humans are treating the land. You could call it meditation, I suppose.”
Anderson scans the land – her land – and explains how CalTrans has a program for volunteers to put plants in their adopted land. “I’d like to see flowers here one day,” she says.
Twice a month, Anderson is out at this three-quarter-of-a-mile strip picking up what either inadvertently falls off trucks (furniture pieces, building materials, etc.) or is casually tossed (cigarette butts, energy drink cans, etc.).
With the constant rumble of the freeway less than 20 feet away, Anderson the Artist is reflecting on humanity’s often indifference to its actions – and how the land responds. All the while, she is picking up our trash.
ATWATER VILLAGE
The Whiskered Workforce
Known as a “green” means of rodenticide (aka rat killers), working cats have held essential posts throughout history, on job sites like ships, libraries and wine cellars.
Kitten Rescue LA continues this tradition with Cats On Pawtrol, a program designed to match feral cats from local shelters with gainful employment at farms, warehouses, shops, and even safe backyards.
Janice Hutchins, the rescue’s Community Cat Coordinator, strongly recommends that socialized companion cats stay indoors, "getting their fresh air on walks on a harness, or in a catio for safety.” But for unsocialized cats, which are often euthanized, she the program is a winning situation, she says.
“These cats just sit in shelter cages, not going anywhere. It’s really sad, and those spaces could be used for adoptable cats.”
Potential employers supply shelter, food and water, while the program provides vaccination, sterilization, microchipping, acclimation assistance and, most spectacularly, the opportunity to save lives.
Interested in having a cat on patrol? Click here for more information. Or email at workingcats@kittenrescue.org
EAST HOLLYWOOD
Wanted: Your Nutritional Books
The East Hollywood Certified Farmers’ Market is expanding its mobile library of nutritional books -- and wants to help you downsize. They will gladly accept your books on recipes, children's health, health and wellness, as well as books in Spanish, Thai and English.
The public can check out books for a month for free.
Drop off your book donations during market hours: Mondays and Thursdays from 3:30pm to 7:30pm.
Elton John at Dodger Stadium, now and then
Will he wear his sequined Dodger uniform? We can only hope!
Elton John is bringing his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour later this month to Dodger Stadium, where the Rocket Man performed two sell-out iconic shows in 1975.
My husband Jim likes to remind me that he was at that show that transformed Elton into a mega-superstar. Alas, current ticket prices prevent us from experiencing Elton's return to Dodger Stadium -- so I'll hear once again the story of Jim on the main lawn really, really close to the stage. Then Elton starts singing, "Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me," just as the sun was setting and the sky was ablaze with color.
Do you have a memory of Elton's 1978 concert? Maybe a snap of the ticket or yourself? Please share a photo and details.
🙂 More Good Reads
That's It For This Sunday
Walking around my neighborhood, I love watching yellow and red leaves fall from trees -- which reminds me of being a kid back in the Midwest and jumping in giant leaf piles. Later those leaves were raked up and unceremoniously burned.
But today's common wisdom says Leave the Leaves. Experts explain that instead of getting rid of leaves, we should consider how a blanket of leaves offers shelter for small critters, and, as they decompose, add nutrients back into the soil. So stash that rake! And let the leaves fall.
-- Brenda Rees
