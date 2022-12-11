Hello, Sunday!

Marshall Blair standing by unbaked pottery pieces 600

Shelves with glazed and unglazed potter and tile samples at The Pottery Studio 600
At a pottery wheel, artist Erman Yasin holds a small pot she created

Fall Fundraiser Progress Dial 600x200 daily Digest 50.5 percent - 1
Mark Kenyon shows his plaque of appreciation from LA City 600

Exterior of 3-story row of homes 600
Ballerina Daria Salazar striking a pose with fan 600

Jerusalem Cricket in the dirt 600

We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help

For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.

We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help

That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.

Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

