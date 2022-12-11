Hello, Sunday!
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
What makes you happy about living here on the Eastside? What people inspire you and make you proud to be in this community? What old building do you drive by often and wonder, 'What's the story behind this?'
Drop me a line at Brenda@theeastsiderla.com.
Thanks for reading - and Happy Sunday!
Brenda Rees, Editor
CYPRESS PARK
Clay Obsessions
On a grey L.A. day, Marshall Blair invites me into The Pottery Studio in Cypress Park. The front office doubles as a Clay + Supply Store, a striking colorful world of muted wet earth shades. Finished ceramic works fill high windows, blocks of ruddy raw clay are stacked, a long shelf is lined with fascinating tools. Many have an old-world look – carved wood with brass – and tactility so tempting that I have the sudden urge to buy them even though I have no idea what they’re for.
Blair laughs when I tell him this. He gets it. Tactile impulses - the desire to make things with your hands, the meditative sensuality of the clay, the wheel, the tools, the harking back to primal days, or to childhood and playing in the mud – these are what drew him into ceramics at a time when he needed a new creative quest.
In 2015, Blair was already a chef and owner of the successful Silver Lake restaurant, Blair’s. But then he walked into a pottery studio, and he said, “It was, oh my god, I’ve got to do this!”
He began making plates for his original restaurant and a second Blair’s in Eagle Rock. He had a small studio and invited others to join him in discovering the joys of hand creation. Outgrowing the space, The Pottery Studio moved to Cypress Park in 2018. Subsequently, Blair opened five additional studios across California and into Chicago, where potters of all levels hand build and throw pots.
Creating new studios incorporates another love of Blair’s: old buildings. All his pottery studios are in vintage structures where industrial elements often remain and are repurposed. The Cypress Park location, for example, features exposed brick and a soaring bow and truss ceiling with skylights. (Interestingly, this location was once a warehouse for grocery chain owner and Charles Manson victim Leno LaBianca -- rest assured, nothing gruesome has taken place on-site!)
The air, hazy with clay dust, lends an ethereal quality as Blair gives me a tour. Here are raw pieces - very fragile. Here, potters dunk into glazes. Here are kilns that go to “cone 10,” one of the highest temperatures in the pottery world. This fact lights him up.
“We do a specific firing that artists love, called reduction firing, which is not typical. We also do cone 10, up to 2,300 degrees.” He shows me a finished piece dappled with gorgeous imperfections. “You can see it burns these little specks of iron, or here, it creates this toastiness that’s just so pretty!”
Later, I meet Eman Yasin, an instructional designer for Tesla, who’s taken classes at The Pottery Studio and is now a member. She believes clay handling is therapeutic “for anyone who has a stressed out day-to-day” and tells me she often heads to the studio post-work. Like Blair, she calls the experience “meditative.” Also, “hypnotic.”
”I have no research on this,” she laughs, “but you are staring at something spinning in circles, then suddenly it’s midnight, and you’re surrounded by beautiful pieces!”
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Mark Kenyon of North East Trees Retires
An engineer who spent 30 years building critical software for the aerospace industry, Mark Kenyon of Mount Washington never dreamed he’d wind up his professional career … planting trees.
Kenyon had no inkling that one day in 2011, when he joined his wife, Clare Marter Kenyon, for a volunteer tree planting on Fuji Hill in Eagle Rock, he’d be tapped to lead the then-nascent nonprofit North East Trees (NETLA).
Last Friday, Kenyon retired from NETLA after 11 years as director. He received an Award of Recognition from the City of Los Angeles, along with a commemoration from the Board of Directors.
Kenyon’s handiwork can be seen throughout North East Los Angeles.
During Kenyon’s tenure, NETLA planted more than 50,000 trees, created and restored habitat in over 50 urban parks, established a youth-led native plant nursery, greened and cooled several school playgrounds, trained and employed hundreds of local youth, and brought over $20 million in green investments to underserved communities across Los Angeles County.
“Mark Kenyon has been one of our most tireless and dedicated leaders at North East Trees,” says Aaron Thomas, NETLA Director of Urban Forestry. “Mark combined his passion for the community and his innovation as a software engineer to lead our organization into the new millennium.”
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve North East Trees for the past decade,” says Kenyon. Even though he won’t be at the helm of NETLA, Kenyon says he will continue to support and volunteer for the organization.
Expect to see him out among the oaks and sycamores and all the trees of NELA.
(Cheryl Leutjen serves as Vice-President of the Board of Directors of NETLA.)
CITY TERRACE
Dancing in a Holiday Tradition
“When I was little, dancing made me feel like a fairy,” says Daria Salazar, a 15-year-old from City Terrace who has been putting on the ballet leotard since she was three.
Sure, Salazar tried a lot of other activities growing up – softball, volleyball, etc. – but she always came back to the dance. “It meant a lot of things to me, but now, I’d say it’s about self-expression,” said Salazar, who maintains a six-day-a-week dance schedule in addition to her studies at the LA County High School of the Arts.
Salazar will take her passion to the stage when she joins the cast of Pasadena Dance Theatre’s The Nutcracker Ballet, which will be staged at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse. Each year this holiday tradition invites guest artists from the American Ballet Theatre to join more than 50 local dancers for the production scheduled for four performances later this month.
Salazar will assume multiple roles in iconic dances like “Waltz of the Flowers."
“The challenge will be switching up the tone,” she says. “It’s quick feet for the ["Waltz of the Snowflakes"] dance, but then the Egyptian dance is slow. Plus, all the dancers have to be in unison. Twenty dancers on stage in unison is a lot harder than it looks!”
This is the second Nutcracker production Salazar has been in; her first time was a small role when she was ten years old.
Being a part of this production helps Salazar see herself as a professional dancer. “This has been a great experience for me,” she says. “Even though it’s super hard with details, I am having a lot of fun.”
NORTHEAST BUGS
It CAME from the Ground
Like something from a bad science fiction movie, the sudden appearance of Jerusalem crickets in your garden this winter can illicit screams of “GET the BROOM!”
Relax. These bumbling wingless creatures are considered beneficial in gardens. They live underground and usually appear when rains flood their subterranean condos. Be kind.
Consider their many names: Earth Child, El Niño de la Tierra (Child of the Earth), Big Red-Skull, Skull Insect (Navajo) and Shiny Bug (Hopis), along with other monikers: Old Bald Man, Jiminy Cricket, Cootie and Potato Bug (even though they don’t like potatoes).
So why Jerusalem cricket? One theory goes back to the 19th century when “Jerusalem” was a well-used expletive. You can imagine that coming out of the mouth of a starched-collared European, seeing the creepy crawly for the first time.
What does your family call these bugs? Let us know!
-- By Brenda Rees
🙂 More Good Reads
That's It For This Sunday
An aluminum Christmas tree. That's what we had growing up; eye-sparkling with a color wheel that cast revolving hues on silver branches and needles. Ornaments were simple. My mother insisted on only blue orbs. I remember on dark December nights when I should have been sleeping, peaking around a corner to see the space-aged tree glowing in the living room.
Decades later with husband and young daughter, I insisted on reproducing the memory and grandeur of Yuletide aluminum -- this time with all colors and shapes of ornaments allowed.
Enjoy this holiday season with all your ornaments!
