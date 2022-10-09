Hello, Sunday!
The Sunday Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com
Welcome to the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest!
Here we celebrate the good things happening in our neighborhoods, inspirational stories that uplift us, and fun tidbits about why we love living here on the Eastside.
Do you know an "ordinary person" doing something remarkable, a milestone celebration, a story from the past that deserves to be told, an artist enriching our world, or a fun story about our community?
I'd love to hear from you! Drop me a line at Brenda@theeastsiderla.com.
Thanks for reading - and Happy Sunday!
Brenda Rees, Editor
Did someone forward you this newsletter?
EAGLE ROCK & LOS FELIZ
Packing up sleepy tortoises
For many, October means displaying pumpkins, prepping for autumn cool and buying Halloween snacks – and avoid eating Halloween snacks.
But for us Reptile Parents, who have been enjoying our desert tortoises marching around our yards for the past six months, we are wringing our hands and wondering:
Are they ready? Is it time? Where’s the Brumation (aka hibernation) Box?
After all, this cooler season is when tortoises close their eyes for their annual brumation, a fancy word that describes this sluggy inactivity that happens to reptiles. Think of brumation as the cold-blooded version of mammal hibernation.
Katherine Pakradouni of Los Feliz knows when her 13-year-old Puck is ready for his big sleep because “he stops coming out of his burrow,” she says. “I start withholding food during this time so there isn’t food fermenting in his gut.”
In our Eagle Rock backyard, cooler weather also keeps our 42-year-old Rotundo hunkered down in his burrow. His food goes untouched, including his favorite tunas, aka cactus fruit.
Caleb Powell and family welcomed 27-year-old Alfalfa into their hilly Eagle Rock backyard earlier this year; this first hibernation is a cause for excitement and nervousness. Powell reports Alfalfa is still active with a decent appetite. “We are just waiting and watching,” he says. “We really don’t know what to expect.”
In the wild, when tortoises settle down for winter, they dig deeper underground to keep as cold and dry as possible. But for torts raised in human environments in the LA area, they often get “stored” in giant cardboard boxes to simulate a dark, cool, burrow-like location.
Pakradouni secures Puck in a box that’s placed in her basement. He’s checked regularly for nosy predators. Powell – who adopted Alfalfa from a rescue – has been instructed to use a plastic storage bin, Alfalfa’s preferred container. He’ll probably be kept under the house.
Our Rotundo is well-accustomed to brumating in a cardboard box, surrounded by newspapers and “stored” in a corner of the garage/office where I work. I also check up on him regularly (“Is he still breathing??”), but when I’m typing away, I often hear a scuffling and crunching of paper as Rotundo moves into a more comfortable position.
And then, if I’m lucky, I’ll hear a noise that I can only describe as a contented reptile sigh.
Good sleep to desert tortoises everywhere; see all you shelled-wonders in the spring.
Siren Memories
Regarding the last issue's article on air raid sirens, one reader, John D who grew up in Boyle Heights remembered drills that routinely took place at 10 am on the last Friday of every month while he attended Euclid Elementary until 1969.
He also shared this story of how he as an adult had to, reluctantly, remove one of those sirens:
"…Working for the Public Works Bureau of Street Services [in 2005], my crew was given the task of removing one of these sirens. The local community wanted it removed so that they could plant a garden…I didn’t like the idea of removing it. I would have liked to see it preserved with the garden planted at the base … The siren was eventually [moved] and stored at a city yard. This siren was originally located in the triangular shaped island across from the Public Storage [at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Verdugo Road.]"
Sponsored by Tracy Do
All Signs Point to an Exquisite Cottage + Work Studio in Silver Lake
In Silver Lake this rare and exquisite property features a 1930 cottage and detached work studio in the Ivanhoe Elementary School boundary. Tucked behind lush landscaping on a rambling 12,000+ square foot lot, the home feels sheltered from the city even as dining and services are right down the street.
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Teaching teens to tell their stories through photography
Fabiola Lopez of Highland Park has always loved photography. She just didn’t believe it would take her anywhere. The Las Fotos Project (LFP) changed all that.
Lopez is a 2019 graduate of the free photography programs offered by LFP for teenage girls and other youth from communities of color across Los Angeles.
Founded in 2010 by photographer Eric V. Ibarra, LFP trains students to employ their creativity to uplift themselves and their communities. The 14-week flagship program, Esta Soy Yo, consists of weekly sessions with a professional creator at the LFP space, one-on-one check-ins with mentors, and ongoing work on a semester project. LFP also offers smaller workshops and more advanced courses, like the CEO program, where students can be hired for paid photo gigs.
LFP has served more than 1,380 students and provided more than 60,000 hours of free arts programming. It’s all been made possible by about 450 local artists who have mentored more than 22,000 hours.
Executive Director Lucia Torres describes LFP as a “platform for students to stand on and share their stories.” Training is adapted to the needs of individual students, who are also offered skills in networking, resume writing, and coping with stress.
During her time with LFP, Lopez grew artistically, says Torres. The young woman served as a monitor for a Fox Women Sports panel, won a Gucci Changemakers scholarship, and displayed her work at the Annenberg Space for Photography. Today, she’s on staff at LFP as the Social Enterprise Assistant. “My dream is for alumnae to run all of the programs one day,” muses Torres about the future.
LFP’s newest launch, the Creative Career Center at the LFP space on Cesar Chavez in Boyle Heights, will open in November and provide professional development, coaching and job placement support, at no cost, to young, emerging photographers aged 19-24.
On October 22, LFP will host the Fourth Annual Foto Awards at the LFP Gallery in Boyle Heights. Click here for more details. Photo professionals are always needed as volunteer mentors. Click here or call (323) 352-8131 to learn more.
LOS FELIZ
Mama gets an Emmy
The matriarch of Yuca's, the beloved tiny Mexican Taco stand on Hillhurst Avenue that's been serving up burritos, tamales and more for almost half a century, got a recent taste of Tinseltown fame.
Socorro "Mama Yuca’s'" Herrera was presented with the 2021 Los Angeles Area Emmy that had been previously awarded to KCET for its 2021 SoCal Wanderer episode featuring Yuca’s. Executive Producer Juan Devis made the special hand-off via video to a tearful and grateful Mama.
Herrera opened the small stand in 1976 to serve up flavors of her Yucatan homeland. Today, her daughters Dora and Margarita take the reins of running this family business.
-- By Brenda Rees
A good fit
Isn’t it time to just let them go? Those gently–worn shoes, we mean.
Businesses around Los Angeles, including Masa of Echo Park, Echo Park Swan Boats and Walt’s Bar in Eagle Rock, are participating in a program to help distribute shoes to those in need through non-profits like the Los Angeles Mission and more. Through October 16, the public can drop off new and lightly used shoes to help others “get back on their feet.”
Volunteer Collective is spearheading the program in partnership with Shoes for the Homeless, which wants to distribute 65,000 pairs of shoes across the United States.
Because everyone needs a good pair of shoes. Period.
More Good Reads
What did you think of today's Sunday Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
That's It For This Sunday
My neighborhood is getting spookier, with new Halloween displays put up practically every hour. My favorite lawn decorations: old disfigured dolls artistically positioned to be "interacting" with each other. Creative and creepy! What can you create this coming week?
-- Brenda Rees
It's About All of Us: The Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
We are seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor to help us provide you with more of the community news you can't find anywhere else.
We still have a ways to go before we meet our $25,000 fundraising goal. It's an ambitious target, but I hope I can count on you to make it happen.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Join the more than 5,000 other Eastsiders who receive our daily newsletter. Delivered weekday mornings.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.