Angeleno Heights -- A man and a woman were seriously injured this morning after fire broke out in a two-story apartment building, where two units were "significantly" damaged, authorities said.

"Firefighters found two patients and evaluated and transported both to the hospital," said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The 100 firefighters dispatched at 4:54 a.m. to 1072 N. Kensington Road had the blaze out within 32 minutes, Prange said. Five people were displaced as a result of the fire.

"While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, the origin appears to be in a living room, in which there was no smoke alarm that could have provided earlier notification," fire officials said.

This story was updated with more details about the victims