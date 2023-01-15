Angeleno Heights -- It’s just a five-foot by 10-foot micro-van, a kind rarely seen outside of Japan. Autoweek said it can barely fit a typical American driver.
But if you see it sometime near the dog park at the Silver Lake Reservoir, it comfortably hauls not only five-foot, 10-inch-tall Colter Freeman, but also hundreds of books, which he carts around town for browsing, delivery, and sale.
This is Small Print Books, a pop-up independent bookstore that appears at flea markets, print fairs, L.A. State Historic Park, Plant Material Nursery in Silver Lake, Woon Kitchen in Rampart Village — all over. Freeman, who lives in Angelino Heights, also offers online shipping through his website.
And like so many other business models, it started during the pandemic.
“I work in media, music videos, and commercials,” said Freeman, whose IMDB credits include crew work with the movies “Inception,” “Thor,” and “The Avengers.” “But when the pandemic really kicked off and we locked ourselves up things froze for me. After staring at my feet for a while, and killing numerous sourdough starters I really started to get bored. What did I even care about anymore? What brought me joy?”
When the Arclight Cinema in Hollywood closed — somehow, that was the tipping point.
Freeman had long thought about some kind of highly curated retail project — a bookstore, maybe? A record shop? So he imported the mini-vehicle from Japan and - with the help of Jeff Vanderlinden, a carpenter at the Magic Castle - had it specially outfitted with slide-out shelving, stretching the five-foot van to 15 feet of bookstore.
The books are mostly non-fiction, as well as a lot of children’s literature, a few novels, some historical memoirs, Buddhist writings, and Islamic poetry. How does he select these offerings?
“I don’t really know the answer, it’s just me,” Freeman said. “It’s stuff I have read, am reading, want to read, or have been suggested.”
As for his tiny fuel-efficient van that’s loaded down with books, though, ”If you’ve been behind me in traffic,” he said, “my apologies.”
This story appeared in the Good Reads Edition of our Sunday Digest newsletter. Sign up for the Sunday and Daily Digest (Monday-Friday) newsletter by clicking or tapping on the link below.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.