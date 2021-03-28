Angelino Heights fire

Smoke rising from the garage fire on West Kensington Road.

Angelino Heights -- Firefighters knocked down a garage fire tonight that spread to nearby vegetation, said the L.A. Fire Department. 

It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which began at about 8:30 pm behind a home in the 1000 block of West Kensington Road.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire, which was visible from the nearby hills.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

