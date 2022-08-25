Angelino Heights - Residents have complained for years about fans of the "Fast & Furious" movies driving dangerously in the neighborhood. Now protests are planned on Friday as the latest Fast & Furious installment is filmed along East Kensington Road.
As production of the tenth installment of the film franchise moves ahead, demonstrators plan to gather in the 1200 block of Bellevue Avenue near Bob's Market. That's where Paul Walker’s character, Brian, first met Vin Diesel’s character, Dom. This is not far from Friday's Kensington Road film location, Kevitt said.
“It’s civil disobedience,” Kevitt said. “We’re not planning to do anything illegal, but fully within our legal rights to protest.”
Fans of “Fast & Furious” have been drawn to the neighborhood since the first film came out in 2001. They pose in front of the film's locations, perform burnouts on the street and head to Bob's Market to order -- in vain -- a tuna sandwich with no crust, just as Walker's character did in the movie.
