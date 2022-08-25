Bellevue and East Kensington Street view

Skid marks cover the intersection in front of Bob's Market, one of locations popular with Fast & Furious fans.

Angelino Heights - Residents have complained for years about fans of the "Fast & Furious" movies driving dangerously in the neighborhood. Now protests are planned on Friday as the latest Fast & Furious installment is filmed along East Kensington Road.

“Ever since the first Fast & Furious franchise, Angelino Heights has become sort of a tourist destination for street racers and people doing burnouts - and that’s just going to get worse with the latest movie,” said Damian Kevitt from Streets Are for Everyone, a nonprofit involved in organizing the morning and late afternoon demonstrations.

