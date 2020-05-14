Angelino Heights - If you haven’t been outside recently - especially if you haven’t been outside at sunrise - these are our empty streets, which are even more quiet and serene during our pandemic times.

Andy Pearson, an ultra-marathon runner in Angelino Heights, has been taking iPhone pictures during his morning runs around Echo Park, Elysian Park, Chinatown and apparently beyond - documenting our suddenly new era. He's been posting his sunrise photos to Instagram as part of a series he calls DesoLAtion.

One series of photos includes silhouettes of palm trees and hanging lanterns in an empty Chinatown courtyard. Another series has an empty and dawn-gray Glendale-Hyperion Avenue bridge and a sign for pony rides. In yet another series, there's a "COVID Testing” sign by Dodger Stadium and a posted paper flier for a lost turtle.

"Normally, I'd much rather be up in the mountains running on trails," said Pearson, who said he usually runs 6 to 20 miles most days, and is training for a 314-mile ultra-marathon this summer in Tennessee. "But I'm actually enjoying the immediacy of running in the city and how it's letting me explore all kinds of interesting nooks and crannies that I never knew existed around here."