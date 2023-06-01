Yellow bollards at an intersection in Angeleno Heights

New bollards and markings in Angeleno Heights.

The intersection of Bellevue Avenue, Marion Avenue, and E. Kensington Road (pictured above) in Angelino Heights has been altered with several new features to deter fans of "Fast & Furious," which was filmed in the neighborhood, from reenacting stunts. But the change has been jarring for some.

"Now a dizzying array of yellow plastic bollards is strewn all over the space, and two newly manufactured roundabouts and several one-way street signs were also added," writes Thrillist reporter Ben Mesirow. "... It’s now an obstacle course of bright plastic, a disorienting jumble of yellow in unpredictable patterns in the middle of the asphalt."

