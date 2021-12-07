Angeleno Heights -- Police are in a standoff with a burglary suspect tonight in the 1400 block of Carroll Avenue.

There were few details available, but the incident began at 8:40 pm when police received a call about shots fired during a burglary in the 1400 block of Carroll Avenue, according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

As of 10 pm, an LAPD helicopter was still hovering overhead.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed police gathered in front of one of the many Victorian homes that line the street.