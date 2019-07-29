Coyote pack seen on July 8 in the 800 block of W. Kensington Road
Photo by Richard C.
Angeleno Heights -- Resident Richard C. certainly thinks so. He took the photo above of a coyote pack on the morning of July 8 in the 800 block of W. Kensington Road.
Some residents met with city Animal Services officers about what to do after coyotes became a problem in the area in late 2012, he said.
Officers recommended some
scare tactics and other methods ( such as trimming underbrush and closing off crawl spaces under decks) to keep the coyotes away -- or at least minimize their numbers.
But what Richard describes as a "coyote infestistation" surfaced again last summer and continues to this day.
"It is a community issue, and requires everyone to be involved," said Richard C. "Unfortunately, there are some absentee owners, or others, who do not make the effort to take the habitat away from the coyotes."
Animal Services specialists will talk about coyotes at
a wildlife workshop in Silver Lake on July 30. If you can't attend, here is some advice below. Coyote Safety Trips
L.A. Animal Services advises you take these steps when dealing with coyotes: Small animals and children should not be left outside unattended if there are coyotes in your area. Never leave small children and pets unattended outdoors even if your yard is fenced. Trash cans should be secure so wildlife is not invited to feed from them. Remove pet food dishes when your pet has finished eating and do not leave food outside. Pick ripe fruit and clean rotten produce off the ground. Walk your dog on a leash at all times, not only is it the law, but it will keep your pet safe. Do not allow your dog to interact or “play” with a coyote. Clear brush from under trees and around your home. Special coyote fencing is available and can be found online. If you see coyotes, make loud noises and scare them away: bang pots and pans, use a whistle, etc. BUT, they are smart and you cannot keeping making the same noise and expect the coyotes to fall for the same trick over and over. When you are walking your dog in areas known to have coyotes, you can carry a loud whistle of even an umbrella that you can open and close rapidly to scare them away. Unlike the approach with an aggressive dog, you can raise your arms above your head and stomp your feet while shouting at the coyote to scare them away. Put all trash bags inside trashcans and keep all outdoor trashcan lids securely fastened on the containers. Ammonia or pepper sprinkled in the trash may also discourage a scavenging coyote. Keep your property well lit at night especially when you go out with your dog for the last potty break before bed. Bring cats and dogs inside at night. Trim hedges and keep any underbrush cleaned out from around your yard so the coyotes do not have a hiding place. Close off crawl spaces under porches, decks and sheds. Coyotes use such areas for resting and raising young. Feeding wildlife is illegal! Do not approach or feed wild animals, including coyotes. It is unsafe and a violation of the law.
