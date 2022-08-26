Bellevue and East Kensington Street view

Skid marks cover the intersection in front of Bob's Market, one of locations popular with Fast & Furious fans.

Angelino Heights - Residents held a protest today against the filming of the new "Fast & Furious" movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise's films have led to an increase in street racing in the area.

Filming of "Fast X," the 10th installment of the franchise, was set to take place today and Saturday in the historic district -- and residents taking part in the protest said they fear the movie will further glorify and encourage illegal street racing in their neighborhood.

