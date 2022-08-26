Angelino Heights - Residents held a protest today against the filming of the new "Fast & Furious" movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise's films have led to an increase in street racing in the area.
Filming of "Fast X," the 10th installment of the franchise, was set to take place today and Saturday in the historic district -- and residents taking part in the protest said they fear the movie will further glorify and encourage illegal street racing in their neighborhood.
"It's super, super, super dangerous," one resident told the crowd gathered for the late-morning protest. "I mean, come on guys, it doesn't take a smart person to figure out that if you lose control, you're going to hit somebody or something."
Some residents marched through the area, shouting "Street racing kills" while holding up photos of people killed by street racing.
Fans of “Fast & Furious” have been drawn to the neighborhood since the first film came out in 2001.
Some engage in street takeovers and perform donuts or burnouts, as evidenced by the circular tire marks in some intersections.
Los Angeles has seen a 30% increase in fatalities and a 21% increase in serious injuries due to traffic violence over the last year, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
People in the Angeleno Heights neighborhood are protesting the newest Fast and Furious movie as it's being filmed. They say their neighborhood has become a hotspot for street racing, and they want the film's studio to take action. pic.twitter.com/GsXqfPDCRz
Residents reached out to the road safety organizations Streets Are For Everyone and Street Racing Kills, who set up Friday's protests.
Damian Kevitt, executive director of Streets Are For Everyone, said that while residents are compensated for the short-term inconvenience of the filming, there are long-term impacts.
"How do you compensate for years of misery and being woken up night after night by screeching tires and burning rubber?" Kevitt told City News Service. "And the effect it has on the physical and mental health of those residents? You can't compensate for that."
The two organizations are asking the city to re-engineer the roads of Angelino Heights by installing barriers such as speed humps and meridians that prevent drivers from racing.
They are also seeking a zero-tolerance policy on street racing from city and state officials, and for NBCUniversal to abide by its own social impact statement by, among other things, including a disclaimer in the movies discouraging street racing and working with legislators to pass laws deterring such illegal activity.
A representative for Councilman Gil Cedillo, who represents Angelino Heights, did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. Neither did a representative from NBCUniversal.
