Sunset and Custer

A man was found dead late last week from an apparent homicide, with lacerations to his head and chest area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was found just east of Angelino Heights along the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard, near the corner of Custer Avenue, on Friday at around 10 a.m. He was discovered after a citizen informed officers in the area about the body.

The victim was described as a Black man in his 30s. Police said he was homeless. 

It is unknown whether this incident is gang-related.

