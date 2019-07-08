Angeleno Heights -- A driver who was arrested last year after officers found nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine in burrito-shaped packages in his SUV was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison

Ricardo Renteria, 48, of Colton, was sentenced after being found guilty earlier this year of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney General.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

LAPD officers pulled over Renteria's Chevrolet Tahoe near East Edgeware Road and Boston Street on Feb. 3 after he was seen driving erratically, according to authorities. As they searched the vehicle, officers found a black garbage bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat with 14 foil-wrapped, burrito-shaped packages filled with meth. Authorities said that the meth had a street value ranging from $27,000 to $40,000.

14 “burritos” and a gun off the streets thanks to #LAPD Rampart Officers. But these aren’t your typical burritos...these were filled with meth! https://t.co/EAct7r2NJO pic.twitter.com/3zSDWDrjWz — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 4, 2018

A fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver handgun was later found in the vehicle in a secret compartment in the driver’s side door.