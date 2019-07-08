Google Street View of E. Edgeware and Boston in Angelino Heights
Photo from Google Maps

Angeleno Heights -- A driver who was arrested last year after officers found nearly 14 pounds of methamphetamine in burrito-shaped packages in his SUV was sentenced today to 15 years in federal prison

Ricardo Renteria, 48, of Colton, was sentenced after being found guilty earlier this year of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, said a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney General.

LAPD officers pulled over Renteria's Chevrolet Tahoe near East Edgeware Road and Boston Street on Feb. 3 after he was seen driving erratically, according to authorities. As they searched the vehicle, officers found a black garbage bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat with 14 foil-wrapped, burrito-shaped packages filled with meth. Authorities said that the meth had a street value ranging from $27,000 to $40,000.

A fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver handgun was later found in the vehicle in a secret compartment in the driver’s side door.

Tags

Load comments