Ototo front 1200

Angelino Heights -- Ototo in Angelino Heights is a culinary example of the tail wagging the dog. It sits adjacent to Tsubaki -- a modernist izakaya, where the many small dishes include steamed Dungeness crab, pork and shrimp shu mai dumplings and Japanese “latkes” with dry-aged king salmon. In my experience, you can often get into Tsubaki without a wait. By contrast, patience is essential for Ototo next door -- a sake pub with an encyclopedic menu of brewed rice drinks and a smaller list of dishes to go with the sakes. There’s a constant crowd outside, waiting for an opening at a table or the bar. For a destination that’s neither here nor there, Ototo has an obsessive following.

Sake is a uniquely wonderful beverage. For decades, Americans drank it hot, consuming lesser quality liquid and not knowing the difference, but in Japan, sake is almost always consumed cold. Along with the rise of sushi, izakaya and omakase dining, proper high-quality sake became part of the experience, though it’s still filled with confusion.

Ototo Collage 1200
Ototo Drink More 1200

204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.

Load comments