Angelino Heights --Ototo in Angelino Heights is a culinary example of the tail wagging the dog. It sits adjacent to Tsubaki -- a modernist izakaya, where the many small dishes include steamed Dungeness crab, pork and shrimp shu mai dumplings and Japanese “latkes” with dry-aged king salmon. In my experience, you can often get into Tsubaki without a wait. By contrast, patience is essential for Ototo next door -- a sake pub with an encyclopedic menu of brewed rice drinks and a smaller list of dishes to go with the sakes. There’s a constant crowd outside, waiting for an opening at a table or the bar. For a destination that’s neither here nor there, Ototo has an obsessive following.
Sake is a uniquely wonderful beverage. For decades, Americans drank it hot, consuming lesser quality liquid and not knowing the difference, but in Japan, sake is almost always consumed cold. Along with the rise of sushi, izakaya and omakase dining, proper high-quality sake became part of the experience, though it’s still filled with confusion.
Ototo’s drink menu is heavily annotated. It’s a 24-page education in the subtleties of sake, awash with terms like “crisp minerality,” “plush and cozy,” and “geeky and complex.” Less befuddling is the food – though it’s not without its twists and turns.
And thus, we have a menu of happy small dishes. A potato salad made with Yukon gold spuds, pickled greens, Dijon mustard and a soft-boiled egg. A Shaki Shaki salad that’s the essence of crunch – cabbage and daikon, gyoza crisps and a ponzu vinaigrette. Soft shell shrimp topped with dried fish furikake and sansho peppers.
As a proper pub, people are affable and chatty. A couple sitting next to me at the bar said they were regulars and always order the fried Jidori chicken wing tebasaki and the chicken katsu sando – a chicken sandwich on toasted milk bread with Kewpie Mayo.
The steaming okonomiyaki cabbage pancake, leaving the kitchen trailing smoke like a freight train, had folks pausing to stop and stare before returning to their sake, consumed under the watchful eye of the kitty-cat logo. Not Hello Kitty, but perhaps a friend.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
