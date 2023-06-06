Ototo front 1200

Angeleno Heights — The best wine-and-other beverage program in the United States — Puerto Rico included — is just down on Allison Avenue, a couple of blocks from Dodger Stadium.

That’s the opinion of the James Beard Foundation, which gave this year’s award for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program to OTOTO. The saki bar was among 30 restaurants, chefs, and institutions nationwide to win a James Beard Award for 2023.

209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Tags

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments