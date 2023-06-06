Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Angeleno Heights — The best wine-and-other beverage program in the United States — Puerto Rico included — is just down on Allison Avenue, a couple of blocks from Dodger Stadium.
That’s the opinion of the James Beard Foundation, which gave this year’s award for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program to OTOTO. The saki bar was among 30 restaurants, chefs, and institutions nationwide to win a James Beard Award for 2023.
OTOTO’s particular award category honors a restaurant’s “exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food, while contributing positively to its broader community,” the Beard Foundation stated.
The Japanese pub offers a heavily annotated, 24-page drink menu, along with a small-plate snack selection that includes a blue prawn cocktail, a Japanese-style chili burger, and scallions-and-cheese okonomiyaki.
OTOTO first appeared on Allison near Sunset Boulevard in 2019, initially as an adjunct to Tsubaki restaurant. The word otōto, in fact, translates as “little brother.”
But the little brother grew. Eastsider food critic Merrill Shindler noted last month that, while you can often get into Tsubaki without much of a wait OTOTO has “a constant crowd outside, waiting for an opening at a table or the bar.”
209 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.