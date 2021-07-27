Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Angelino Heights --  Two suspects have barricaded themselves inside a residence tonight after authorities discovered a possibly dead person at the home, police said.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Douglas Street by the L.A. Fire Department following a welfare check being conducted at about 6:30 pm, said LAPD spokesman William Cooper. Apparently, a body was found during the check but that still has not been verified, he said.

The two suspects were asked to leave the residence but refused, Cooper said.

The SWAT team and LAPD negotiators are on the scene.

Streets in the area were blocked off, according to posts on Citizen.

No further information was available. 

Updated at 9:42 pm

