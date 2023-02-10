Angeleno Heights - Many houses along the 1300 block of Carroll Avenue are historic landmarks. But only the Foy House at 1335-1341-1/2 Carroll Ave. once housed a member of the California Library Hall of Fame.
In 1880, at age 18, Foy got the librarian job when the library consisted of three rooms rented above a saloon at Main and Temple Streets. It was very hands-on work - setting up a catalog system, of course, but also hosting the Ladies Reading Room, refereeing chess games in the Newspaper Room, and settling trivia bets in the downstairs saloon, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.
She lasted at that position for only four years, then became a teacher, then a principal and late focused on women's suffrage, according to her 1962 death notice in the L.A. Times.
Foy's house has been moved several times since it was built in 1872 by her father, who hired Ezra Kysor (the architect of St. Vibiana's Cathedral) to design the Italianate-style home at the corner of 7th Street and Figueroa. It would be moved to Witmer Street in 1920, then moved again in 1992 to its current location, according to the L.A. Conservancy.
Her home was declared Historical Cultural Monument No. 8 not only because of its architecture but for Foy's role in early L.A. Inside the Foy House was someone who helped change the city and kept a few bar arguments from getting out of hand.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University.
