Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The living sound wall would replace the fence between the 5 Freeway and river path.
Atwater Village -- A proposal to build a two-mile-long“living sound wall” or "mulch wall" between the 5 Freeway and the L.A. River now has $2.5 million in funding for construction, according to State Sen. Anthony Portantino.
The wall would be made mostly of plant materials instead of a concrete wall.
The wall wouldreplace the existing chain-link fence that separates the 5 Freeway from the L.A. River Bike Path and the river channel on a section across from Griffith Park.
The exact end points of the wall have not yet been determined, according to Lerna Shirinian, a spokesperson for Sen. Portantino. But, in a letter requesting the wall, Atwater Village Neighborhood Councilmember Jim Muller focused on the stretch from the 134 Freeway on the north to Sunnynook Park on the south.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Muller told the Eastsider that freeway traffic in some spots is less than 20 feetfrom the bike path.
“The idea of creating a living sound and pollution wall, protecting the LA River and bike path from the noise and particulate pollution spewed by the millions for cars traversing the 5 Freeway, has been a desire of the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council for almost ten years,” Muller said in a statement.
Designs for the wall have also not yet been made, nor is a timeline available. But the project is based on a similar "mulch wall" in Long Beach, which is about 12-feet tall and three to four feet thick, Shirinian said.
Living sound walls have ametal framework around organic materials, such as mulch, Muller said. They are then covered with drought-resistant, California-native vines.
Studies of the living wall in Long Beach wall show it blocks sound about as well as a regular concrete sound wall, Shirinian said.
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Forget about sound that that location, the much more serious danger is people there along the side of the freeway! Who thought that was a good idea?! No wonder no one is using it in the picture. You would have to have a death wish to use it.
And I'm not so sure this sound will be strong enough to stand up to fully loaded 18-wheeler barreling down the road at freeway speed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.