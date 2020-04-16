Atwater Village -- Firefighters needed just about 20 minutes this morning to extinguish a fire in garage at the rear of a home in Atwater Village.

Crews responded to the 2900 block of Finch Street, near Hollydale Drive, at 4:37 a.m. and found the structure well involved with fire and threatening another nearby garage, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A total of 38 firefighters fully extinguished the fire and kept the flames from causing significant damage to the nearby building. A knockdown was declared at 4:56 a.m., she said.

A woman who was reportedly living in the structure that burned was evaluated for non-life-threatening burn injuries, Stewart said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.