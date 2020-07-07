If hazardous trash has been accumulating in your home throughout the quarantine, relief will be available this weekend.

S.A.F.E. Centers -- where L.A. residents can drop off paint, solvents, outdated electronics and other types of household toxic waste -- are set to reopen on Saturday, July 11, according to Vanessa Bulkacz, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Works.

This includes the center in Atwater Village at 4600 Colorado Boulevard.

S.A.F.E. Centers (the acronym stands for "Solvents, Automotive, Flammables, Electronics") accept everything from batteries to aerosol cans to busted microwave ovens to needles to used motor oil to unused medicine.

Before the COVID shutdown took hold, the City collected 11 million pounds of harmful detritus each year, Bulkacz said. But now, all the S.A.F.E. centers in the city have been closed since March 21.

There has at least been an alternative for disposing of old computers and printers. The bulky item collection program has collected a lot of e-waste during the pandemic, Bulkacz said.

When the S.A.F.E. Centers reopen, the days of operation are expected to be the same as in the heady days of the pre-pandemic - Saturdays and Sundays for all six S.A.F.E. centers, except for UCLA, which is also open on Thursdays. The hours at the Atwater Village location will be 9 am to 3 pm.

Among the current protocol when dropping off materials: