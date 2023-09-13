Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
L.A.-Glendale SAFE Center at 4600 Colorado Blvd. in Atwater Village
Atwater Village — The Eastside's household hazardous waste collection center is closed until late next year.
SAFE Collection Centers accept hazardous waste that should not be put into the regular trash. Examples include used motor oil, paint, cleaning products, batteries, unused medicine, and e-waste such as computers and cell phones.
LA-Glendale SAFE Center on Colorado Boulevard was closed on May 13 because of construction on the nearby LA-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant, according to Elena Stern from the City’s Department of Public Works. That project is expected to continue until around December 2024.
“The influent sewer pipe and pumps that pressurize existing equipment are all being changed out due to their age,” Stern said. “Because of this, the road that leads to the LA-Glendale SAFE Center is reduced to one lane for vehicles, while the other lane has been excavated and trenched.”
Over the course of construction, LA Sanitation will be accepting household waste at two mobile events:
Oct. 21, 2023: Montecito Heights Recreation Center, 4545 Homer St.
Apr. 13, 2024: Friendship Auditorium, Griffith Park, 3201 Riverside Dr.
Stern also suggested two other nearby SAFE Centers that are still open:
Randall SAFE Center, 11025 Randall St., Sun Valley, CA 91352
Washington SAFE Center, 2649 E. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90021
