Atwater Village -- A fire damaged a two-story house this morning, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters sent to the 3800 block of West Boyce Avenue at 7:30 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

